Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 840 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 840 cases today.

Kern Public Health said due to the state’s processing of daily data they will now update the COVID-19 dashboard at 1 p.m. beginning today.

These bring the county’s total to 74,732 resident cases and 523 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,195 people have recovered from the virus and 13,241 are presumed recovered. An additional 38,383 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 390 people are in a hospital.

KCPH said 278,304 tests have come back negative and 2,130 are pending.

There are 45,888 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 13,372 cases while there are 6,599 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,827 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.