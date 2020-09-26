Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 82 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 82 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,957 cases and 369 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,964 people have recovered from the virus and 4,482 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,034 are isolated at home and 98 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 159,244 tests have come back negative and 519 are pending.

There are 19,864 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,709 cases while there are 2,727 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,641 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.