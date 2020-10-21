Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 79 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 79 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,630 resident cases and 415 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,023 people have recovered from the virus and 5,330 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,833 are isolated at home and 29 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 178,510 tests have come back negative and 147 are pending.

There are 20,855 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,024 cases while there are 2,891 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,855 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.