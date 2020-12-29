Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 766 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 766 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 67,292 resident cases and 504 deaths. The department is reporting that 20,132 people have recovered from the virus and 13,138 are presumed recovered. An additional 33,232 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 384 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 268,085 tests have come back negative and 818 are pending.

There are 41,399 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 12,016 cases while there are 5,829 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 8,008 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.