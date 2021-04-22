Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 70 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 70 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 108,131 cases and 1,335 deaths. The department says 38,432 residents have recovered and 66,376 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,964 people are isolating at home.

The department said 373,248 tests have come back negative and 520 are pending.

There have been 65,233 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, 19,690 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,103 in those under 18 and 10,027 cases among those 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are eight cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

Those 65 or older account for 65.7 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in the county, despite making up only 11. 6 percent of the population. There have been no deaths of children in Kern.

The majority of deaths have comorbidities, with hypertension and diabetes being the most common. Kern County Public Health said only 39 deaths have been reported with no comorbidities.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.