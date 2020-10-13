Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 69 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 69 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,089 resident cases and 397 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,740 people have recovered from the virus and 5,188 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,721 are isolated at home and 43 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 171,591 tests have come back negative and 233 are pending.

There are 20,539 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,927 cases while there are 2,836 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,781 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.