Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 685 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 685 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 50,624 resident cases and 469 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,199 people have recovered from the virus and 12,965 are presumed recovered. An additional 17,813 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 178 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 242,799 tests have come back negative and 358 are pending.

There are 31,146 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 8,999 cases while there are 4,308 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 6,156 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. The death demographic information has not been updated since Oct. 1.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.