Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 62 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 62 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 109,738 cases and 1,385 deaths. The department says 39,415 residents have recovered and 67,637 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,287 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 25 are in a hospital.

The department said 392,780 tests have come back negative and 250 are pending.

There have been 66,157 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,948 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,395 in those under 18 and 10,148 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 32 cases of the B 117 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B 1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.