Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 61 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths, 61 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 33,286 resident cases and 408 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,859 people have recovered from the virus and 5,273 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,720 are isolated at home and 26 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 173,977 tests have come back negative and 273 are pending.

There are 20,651 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,967 cases while there are 2,855 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,806 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.