Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 527 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 527 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 94,994 resident cases and 626 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,285 people have recovered from the virus and 37,095 are presumed recovered. An additional 24,756 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 299 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 312,159 tests have come back negative and 647 are pending.

There have been 57,562 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,207 cases while there are 8,778 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,386 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.