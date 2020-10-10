Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 47 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 47 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 32,878 resident cases and 394 deaths. The department is reporting that 16,668 people have recovered from the virus and 5,135 are presumed recovered. An additional 10,640 are isolated at home and 41 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 168,951 tests have come back negative and 230 are pending.

There are 20,408 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,894 cases while there are 2,811 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,759 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.