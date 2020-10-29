Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 40 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 40 cases this morning.

Kern County Public Health will not be holding a briefing to update on the local response to COVID-19. Briefings are normally held every Thursday.

These bring the county’s total to 34,154 resident cases and 422 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,354 people have recovered from the virus and 6,515 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,858 are isolated at home and just five are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 185,143 tests have come back negative and 17 are pending.

There are 21,174 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,121 cases while there are 2,929 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,924 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.