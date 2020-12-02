Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 323 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 323 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 42,937 resident cases and 451 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,521 people have recovered from the virus and 12,706 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,144 people are isolated at home and 115 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 223,042 tests have come back negative and 237 are pending.

There are 26,422 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,690 cases while there are 3,687 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,128 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.