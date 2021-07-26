Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 305 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 305 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 112,623 cases and 1,419 deaths. The department says 40,967 residents have recovered and 68,541 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,662 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 80 are in a hospital.

The department said 420,223 tests have come back negative and 252 are pending.

There have been 67,974 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,382 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,939 in those under 18 and 10,285 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and one case of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.