Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 284 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 284 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 39,721 resident cases and 447 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,224 people have recovered from the virus and 11,412 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,559 people are isolated at home and 79 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 214,218 tests have come back negative and 155 are pending.

There are 24,506 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,084 cases while there are 3,406 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,717 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.