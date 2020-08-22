Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 257 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 257 cases this afternoon.

These bring the county’s total to 27,925 cases and 240 deaths. The department is reporting that 9,535 people have recovered from the virus, 16,610 are isolated at home and 236 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 131,667 tests have come back negative and 862 are pending.

There are 17,388 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,933 cases while there are 2,347 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,215 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Today’s update was not provided in the morning as usual due to issues with the state-run database, according to KCPH.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.