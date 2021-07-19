Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 207 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported two new COVID-19 deaths and 207 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 111,894 cases and 1,416 deaths. The department says 40,853 residents have recovered and 68,530 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,060 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 35 are in a hospital.

The department said 416,243 tests have come back negative and 149 are pending.

There have been 67,507 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,227 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,804 in those under 18 and 10,264 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 55 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, six cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and one case of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

KCPH is now reporting COVID-19 cases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday instead of daily due to a decrease in local cases.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.