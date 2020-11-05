Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 194 cases; no public health briefing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 194 cases this morning.

Kern County Public Health will not be holding a briefing to update on the local response to COVID-19. Briefings are normally held every Thursday.

These bring the county’s total to 34,973 resident cases and 428 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,542 people have recovered from the virus and 7,542 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,415 are isolated at home and there are 46 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 191,432 tests have come back negative and 23 are pending.

There are 21,622 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,298 cases while there are 3,002 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,044 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.