Kern County Public Health reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases; no briefing today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases this morning. There will be no Kern County Public Health briefing today.

These bring the county’s total to 29,773 cases and 294 deaths. The department is reporting that 12,731 people have recovered from the virus and 3,177 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,378 are isolated at home and 183 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 141,350 tests have come back negative and 896 are pending.

There are 18,512 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,295 cases while there are 2,507 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,416 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.