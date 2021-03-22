Kern County Public Health reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths, 43 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 19 new COVID-19 deaths and 43 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 105,542 cases and 1,094 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,736 people have recovered from the virus and 62,757 are presumed recovered. An additional 3,883 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 100 are in a hospital.

The department said 346,109 tests have come back negative and 444 are pending.

There have been 63,660 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,243 cases and there are 12,725 cases in children. There have been 9,845 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.