Kern County Public Health reports 184 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 184 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 25,189 cases and 183 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,625 people have recovered from the virus, 17,110 are isolated at home and 261 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 121,592 tests have come back negative and 680 are pending.

There are 15,785 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,424 cases while there are 2,088 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,852 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.