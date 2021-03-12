Kern County Public Health reports 18 COVID-19 deaths, 199 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths and 199 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 104,763 cases and 982 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,422 people have recovered from the virus and 60,607 are presumed recovered. An additional 5,679 people are isolating at home.

The department said 339,694 tests have come back negative and 461 are pending.

There have been 63,225 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,082 cases and there are 12,590 cases in children. There have been 9,774 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.