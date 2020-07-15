Kern County Public Health reports 162 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 162 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 6,931 cases and 98 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,420 people have recovered from the virus, 2,261 are isolated at home and 142 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 82,508 tests have come back negative and 811 are pending.

There are 4,141 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,326 cases while there are 704 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 750 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics represent nearly 60 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.