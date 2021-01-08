Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,941 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 16 new COVID-19 deaths and 1,941 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 76,673 resident cases and 539 deaths. The department is reporting that 21,327 people have recovered from the virus and 13,251 are presumed recovered. An additional 41,148 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 408 people are in a hospital.

KCPH said 281,271 tests have come back negative and 1,333 are pending.

There are 45,985 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 13,752 cases while there are 6,806 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 9,080 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.