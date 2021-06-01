Kern County Public Health reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,147 cases and 1,389 deaths. The department says 39,515 residents have recovered and 67,992 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,240 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 37 are in a hospital.

The department said 395,750 tests have come back negative and 237 are pending.

There have been 66,418 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 19,994 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,475 in those under 18 and 10,169 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 37 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom and two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.