Kern County Public Health reports 159 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 159 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 7,243 cases and 105 deaths. The department is reporting that 4,643 people have recovered from the virus, 2,320 are isolated at home and 166 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 85,591 tests have come back negative and 1,634 are pending.

There are 4,305 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 1,362 cases while there are 767 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 799 children who have tested positive for the virus.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 47 percent. Hispanics represent nearly 59 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.