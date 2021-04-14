Kern County Public Health reports 157 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 157 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 107,591 cases and 1,306 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,331 people have recovered from the virus and 65,808 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,112 people are isolating at home and 45 are isolated in a hospital.

The department said 365,973 tests have come back negative and 486 are pending.

There have been 64,923 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,591 cases and there are 13,016 cases in children. There have been 9,986 cases in those 65 and older.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that there are seven cases of the B 1.1.7. variant in the county.

All Kern County residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find the site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.