Kern County Public Health reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 560 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 560 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 95,554 resident cases and 641 deaths. The department is reporting that 32,529 people have recovered from the virus and 38,458 are presumed recovered. An additional 23,734 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 292 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 312,998 tests have come back negative and 580 are pending.

There have been 57,908 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 17,296 cases while there are 8,861 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 11,426 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard. To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to Kern Public Health’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.