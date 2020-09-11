Kern County Public Health reports 15 new COVID-19 deaths, 123 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 15 new COVID-19 deaths and 123 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,573 cases and 322 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,080 people have recovered from the virus and 3,149 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,862 are isolated at home and 150 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 147,860 tests have come back negative and 901 are pending.

There are 18,987 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,436 cases while there are 2,592 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,513 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.