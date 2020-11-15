Kern County Public Health reports 148 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 148 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 36,618 resident cases and 432 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,803 people have recovered from the virus and 8,824 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,498 are isolated at home and 61 people are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 197,591 tests have come back negative and 171 are pending.

There are 22,611 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,577 cases while there are 3,133 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,291 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.