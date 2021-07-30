Kern County Public Health reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 145 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 113,216 cases and 1,425 deaths. The department says 41,128 residents have recovered and 68,595 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,033 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 77 are in a hospital.

The department said 421,792 tests have come back negative and 362 are pending.

There have been 68,353 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,447 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,051 in those under 18 and 10,322 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 70 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, 38 cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also has eight cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant, a variant of interest according to the CDC.

KCPH has returned to reporting COVID-19 cases Monday through Friday.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.