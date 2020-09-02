Kern County Public Health reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 143 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,612 cases and 292 deaths. The department is reporting that 12,421 people have recovered from the virus and 3,220 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,487 are isolated at home and 182 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 140,359 tests have come back negative and 895 are pending.

There are 18,411 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,269 cases while there are 2,493 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,396 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.