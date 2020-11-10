Kern County Public Health reports 143 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 143 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 35,610 resident cases and 429 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,635 people have recovered from the virus and 8,329 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,168 are isolated at home and 49 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 196,982 tests have come back negative and 83 are pending.

There are 21,999 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,414 cases while there are 3,062 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,129 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.