Kern County Public Health reports 142 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 142 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 35,205 resident cases and 429 deaths. The department is reporting that 17,594 people have recovered from the virus and 8,098 are presumed recovered. An additional 9,038 are isolated at home and 46 people currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 193,773 tests have come back negative and 43 are pending.

There are 21,762 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 6,342 cases while there are 3,022 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 4,073 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.