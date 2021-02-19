Kern County Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 deaths, 213 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 213 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 101,370 resident cases and 741 deaths. The department is reporting that 35,878 people have recovered from the virus and 50,013 are presumed recovered. An additional 14,632 people are isolating at home.

KCPH said 325,079 tests have come back negative and 475 are pending.

There have been 61,269 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,436 cases while there are 9,456 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,143 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.