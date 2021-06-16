Kern County Public Health reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,687 cases and 1,401 deaths. The department says 40,061 residents have recovered and 68,214 are presumed recovered. An additional 993 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 31 are in a hospital.

The department said 402,490 tests have come back negative and 158 are pending.

There have been 66,739 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,067 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,583 in those under 18 and 10,205 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 49 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, two cases of the B.1.351 variant that was first detected in South Africa and one case of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.