Kern County Public Health reports 135 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 135 new COVID-19 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 112,933 cases and 1,420 deaths. The department says 41,114 residents have recovered and 68,568 are presumed recovered. An additional 1,797 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 78 are in a hospital.

The department said 421,104 tests have come back negative and 194 are pending.

There have been 68,168 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,402 in those 50 to 64 years old, 14,009 in those under 18 and 10,311 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Kern County Public Health is reporting that the county has 69 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the United Kingdom, eight cases of the B 1.617.2 delta variant from India, three cases of the B.1.351 variant from South Africa and three cases of the P.1 gamma variant from Brazil.

Kern County also now has seven cases of the B.1.427 Epsilon variant, a variant of interest according to the CDC.

KCPH has returned to reporting COVID-19 cases Monday through Friday.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.