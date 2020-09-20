Kern County Public Health reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 31,519 cases and 354 deaths. The department is reporting that 15,320 people have recovered from the virus and 3,278 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,423 are isolated at home and 134 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 154,979 tests have come back negative and 706 are pending.

There are 19,579 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,623 cases while there are 2,682 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,585 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.