Kern County Public Health reports 130 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 130 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 41,957 resident cases and 448 deaths. The department is reporting that 18,396 people have recovered from the virus and 11,843 are presumed recovered. An additional 11,173 people are isolated at home and 97 are currently isolating at a hospital.

KCPH said 222,208 tests have come back negative and 390 are pending.

There are 25,813 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 7,512 cases while there are 3,609 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 5,014 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.