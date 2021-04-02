Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 41 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 41 cases today.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 106,329 cases and 1,277 deaths. KCPH is reporting that 38,096 people have recovered from the virus and 64,360 are presumed recovered. An additional 2,564 people are isolating at home.

The department said 356,387 tests have come back negative and 526 are pending.

There have been 64,117 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health. People between 50 and 64 account for 19,394 cases and there are 12,836 cases in children. There have been 9,910 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.