Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 163 new cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 163 new cases Friday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 104,057 cases and 937 deaths. The department is reporting that 37,005 people have recovered from the virus and 59,106 are presumed recovered. An additional 6,918 people are isolating at home. The state is reporting that 135 are in a hospital.

The department said 334,862 tests have come back negative and 441 are pending.

There have been 62,807 cases among those 18 to 49 years old, according to public health officials. People between 50 and 64 accounted for 18,968 cases, and there were 12,526 cases in children. There have been 9,691 cases in those 65 and older.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.