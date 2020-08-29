Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 144 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 144 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,115 cases and 286 deaths. The department is reporting that 11,640 people have recovered from the virus and 1,309 are presumed recovered. An additional 15,668 are isolated at home and 202 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 136,802 tests have come back negative and 891 are pending.

There are 18,106 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,174 cases while there are 2,457 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,335 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.