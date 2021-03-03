Kern County Public Health reports 13 new COVID-19 deaths, 134 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths and 134 cases today.

These bring the county’s total to 103,756 resident cases and 915 deaths. The department is reporting that 36,970 people have recovered from the virus and 58,571 are presumed recovered. An additional 7,208 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 151 are in a hospital.

KCPH said 333,313 tests have come back negative and 455 are pending.

There have been 62,613 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 account for 18,931 cases while there are 9,668 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 12,478 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.

A COVID-19 vaccine schedule has also been added to the department’s website so you can see when you are eligible. You can also find an interactive map of providers that are offering the vaccine.

If you are eligible, you can find the site nearest to you and call that provider to make an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.