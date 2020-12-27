Kern County Public Health reports 1,253 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 1,253 new COVID-19 cases and one death this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 64,810 resident cases and 486 deaths. The department is reporting that 19,875 people have recovered from the virus and 13,117 are presumed recovered. An additional 31,048 people are isolating at home and the state is reporting that 366 people are isolated in a hospital.

KCPH said 266,156 tests have come back negative and 922 are pending.

There are 39,897 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 11,585 cases while there are 5,539 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 7,761 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Kern County Public Health has also added COVID-19 death demographic information to the dashboard.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have your questions answered about COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.