Kern County Public Health reports 125 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 125 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 29,240 cases and 286 deaths. The department is reporting that 11,691 people have recovered from the virus and 3,176 are presumed recovered. An additional 13,874 are isolated at home and 203 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 137,306 tests have come back negative and 891 are pending.

There are 18,191 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,195 cases while there are 2,461 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,350 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.