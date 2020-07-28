Kern County Public Health reports 12 new deaths and 1,893 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new deaths and 1,893 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 16,906 cases and 135 deaths. The department is reporting that 5,399 people have recovered from the virus, 11,164 are isolated at home and 197 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 102,895 tests have come back negative and 2,144 are pending.

There are 10,668 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 2,938 cases while there are 1,427 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 1,863 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.