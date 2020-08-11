Kern County Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 555 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 555 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 25,005 cases and 183 deaths. The department is reporting that 7,438 people have recovered from the virus, 17,125 are isolated at home and 250 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 120,484 tests have come back negative and 662 are pending.

There are 15,671 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,384 cases while there are 2,080 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 2,830 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.