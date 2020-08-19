Kern County Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 216 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 216 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 27,194 cases and 228 deaths. The department is reporting that 9,007 people have recovered from the virus, 16,419 are isolated at home and 248 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 128,740 tests have come back negative and 778 are pending.

There are 16,966 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,815 cases while there are 2,257 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,116 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.