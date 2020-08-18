Kern County Public Health reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 180 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 12 new COVID-19 deaths and 180 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 26,978 cases and 216 deaths. The department is reporting that 8,694 people have recovered from the virus, 17,809 are isolated at home and 249 are isolated at a hospital. KCPH said 128,233 tests have come back negative and 825 are pending.

There are 16,838 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 4,769 cases while there are 2,249 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,083 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.