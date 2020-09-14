Kern County Public Health reports 115 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 115 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 30,860 cases and 332 deaths. The department is reporting that 14,366 people have recovered from the virus and 3,146 are presumed recovered. An additional 12,856 are isolated at home and 149 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 149,851 tests have come back negative and 880 are pending.

There are 19,157 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 5,502 cases while there are 2,620 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 3,536 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.